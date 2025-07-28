River Turtles must win final two games to reach playoffs

By Pulaski River Turtles

The River Turtles’ playoff scenario: The River Turtles must win the final two games of the regular season to make the playoffs.

How the playoffs work: The 2025 playoffs consist of single-game East Division playoff and West Division playoff, followed by the winner-take-all Appalachian League Championship Game. The East Division playoff will be held July 31 in Burlington at Burlington Athletic Stadium: 1450 Graham St., Burlington, NC 27217

The winner of the East Division playoff will face the winner of the West Division playoff in the Appalachian League Championship Game to be held Aug. 1 in Johnson City at TVA Credit Union Ballpark: 111 Legion St., Johnson City, TN 27604

Information on the East Division championship game in Burlington:

Gates Open: 6 p.m.

First Pitch: 7 p.m.

Venue Website: https://www.appyleague.com/burlington

Host Hotel: Best Western Plus, 770 Huffman Mill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. For reservations: 336-584-0151

Tickets: The Pulaski River Turtles are partnering with the Burlington front office to offer the first 100 River Turtles fans FREE General Admission tickets to the East Division championship game. How this works: If the River Turtles are the visiting team for the East Division championship game, River Turtles fans can receive a FREE General Admission ticket at the will-call window at the main ticket booth on the day of the game. To receive a free ticket, fans MUST have on River Turtles gear (i.e. a hat or shirt) and mention the promotion to the attendant at the will-call window at the main ticket booth.

Information on the Appalachian League Championship Game in Johnson City will be posted at the appropriate time.