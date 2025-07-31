Roanoke Man Sentenced to 150 Months for Role in Robbery Conspiracy Connected to Murder of Drug Supplier

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke, Virginia man involved in distributing large quantities of marijuana and helping plan a robbery that ultimately led to the murder of his drug supplier, was sentenced yesterday to 150 months in federal prison. Garrett Isaac Williams, 22, pled guilty in February 2025 to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery. In April, Williams’ co-defendant, Joseph Walker, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents, beginning no later than January 2023, Walker and Williams conspired to distribute marijuana and marijuana wax they sourced from E.B., who periodically traveled from Pennsylvania to supply the pair at Mr. Walker’s residence in Roanoke. Eventually, the men fell into debt to E.B. Then, in an effort to collect money he was owed, E.B. attempted to phone Walker but instead inadvertently called Walker’s mother. This phone call caused Walker and Williams to set in motion a plan to end their relationship with E.B. However, instead of paying down their debt, they conspired to order more marijuana from E.B., rob E.B. of that marijuana upon delivery and, in so doing, scare him from returning to Virginia. On April 17, 2023, E.B. traveled from Pennsylvania to Walker’s residence, bringing with him approximately 10 pounds of marijuana and two pounds of marijuana wax in a deal facilitated by Williams. During E.B.’s trip, Williams maintained communication with him and provided updates to Walker so that he was prepared for E.B.’s arrival. For his part, Walker concealed a Sig Sauer, .45 caliber pistol on his person, intending to use it as part of the robbery. Upon E.B.’s arrival, Walker confronted E.B. about the phone call E.B. made to his mother, before shooting him twice, killing him. Afterwards, Walker, as planned, took the marijuana that E.B. had brought with him and, to conceal his crime, moved E.B.’s body out of his residence, placed it in the trunk of E.B.’s car and drove to Bedford County, Virginia where he set the car on fire. While not physically present at the time of the robbery, Williams admitted to planning to rob E.B by force. C. Todd Gilbert, United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Stephen Farina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, and Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of Virginia State Police made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Virginia State Police, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Roanoke City Police Department, the Roanoke County Police Department, the City of Lynchburg Police Department, and the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the case. The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also aided in the investigation and is comprised of officers from the Roanoke City Police Department, Roanoke County Police Department, City of Salem Virginia Police Department, the Vinton Police Department, and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys M. Coleman Adams and Kelly McGann are prosecuting the case, with assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman. This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).