Robert “Bob” Ford Ledford, age 81 of Pulaski, died early Monday morning, July 20, 2026 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Pulaski County on September 16, 1944, and was the son of the late Vera Faye Ford Ledford, and the late Elmer Ledford.

Bob graduated from Pulaski High School and then became a veteran of the United States Army. Before Bob retired, he was an administrator at New River Community College, and Wytheville Community College and the owner Parts Town Auto Salvage in Pulaski. A collector of automobiles and motorcycles, which enriched his life with enjoyment. He was also enriched and proud of his membership in Faith Bible Church in Pulaski where he attended.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister: Sandra and her husband John Taylor: nephew; John Mark Taylor, II.

Surviving Bob are his niece, Lesley Swartz and her husband John, and their daughter Taylor Fretwell and her husband Josh: Bob’s nephew, John Mark Taylor, II’s step children; Laura Beckum and her husband Brian and Timmy Haerer: Brenda Tylor, widow of nephew John Mark Taylor, II

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Jim Linkous officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700