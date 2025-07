Rodney Allen Orender, age 80 of Dublin passed away Sunday July 13, 2025 at Highland Ridge Rehab. Center. He was proceeded in death by his wife Janet Giles Orender.

He is survived by:

Brother – Jerry Orender

Nephew – Joshua D. Orender

Stepchildren – Russell Bane & wife, Maureen Bane, Mary Bane Mitchem & husband, Charles Mitchem, Valerie Bane Hale & husband, Lee Hale

Step-Grandchildren – Heather Kennedy, Ashlie Teal, Jessica Walker, Chelsea Bane, Amber Haga

Step-Great Grandchildren – Hudson Teal, Analeigh Haga, Selah Teal, Ryleigh Walker, Logan Kennedy

The family will have a private service at a later date. Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.