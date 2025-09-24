Rodney Rex Gearheart, aka Fat Dogg, of Dublin, Virginia left us Tuesday September 23, 2025. He was born January 15, 1943 in Elliston, Virginia. He spent most of his early childhood years in Floyd County, Kentucky before moving to Salem, Virginia in 1953. Rodney was a 1962 graduate of Andrew Lewis H.S., a 1969 graduate of Concord College, completed his graduate studies through the Southwest Graduate School of Banking, and served in the United States Marine Corps.

Rodney was a loving and devoted husband, father of two, and grandfather to four grandchildren. He was a dedicated member of New Dublin Presbyterian Church serving as a ruling elder and Sunday school teacher, as well as volunteering in a variety of capacities including serving at the Daily Bread in Pulaski, on mission trips to Guatemala and Mexico, and mentoring at Pulaski Elementary School. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, elk hunting in Montana and Colorado, bird hunting in South Dakota, and fishing on the shores of the Atlantic and in the cold streams of the Rockies. Moreover, he relished a warm campfire at night and the company it attracted. He was a long-time member of Flashlight Hollow Hunt Club, Friends of Potts Creek, and faithfully attended at least half of the Galax Old Fiddlers Conventions. As a hunter and gatherer, breaking bread with friends and family was deeply meaningful and spiritual for Rodney. He cherished the relationships he fostered throughout his journey and considered his many friends as his family.

Rodney was preceded in death by his best friend and loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Joann Gearheart; son, Rex Andrew Gearheart; father, Fred Ruthford Gearheart, mother, Faye Viola Counts, and stepfather Cecil Counts; his brothers, Fred R. ‘Rudy’ Jr. and Randolph Allen Gearheart; brothers-in-law, Jack and his wife, Ilunka Dulaney and Wayne and his wife, Judy Dulaney; and sisters-in-law, Glenna Hammond and Carmen Stephenson. He is survived by his son, Latha Allen and Kerri Weddle Gearheart and their children Samuel Latha and Gemma Leigh of Clinton SC; daughter-in-law, Ashley O’Dell and her daughters, Baylee Joann and Daelan Marie Gearheart of Asheville, NC; sister, Madeline Gearheart Terry; brother, Charles Edward and his wife Melody Counts; brother-in-law, Bill Hammond; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at New Dublin Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Dublin Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700