Rodney Samples of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away on September 19th, 2025. Rodney was aged 50 years, born July 1st, 1975 in Cleveland, Tennessee. Rodney is survived by one son, Nate Samples of Blacksburg, Virginia; his parents, Gary and Kelly Samples of Pulaski, Virginia; his sisters, Jennifer Samples of Chicago, Illinois, Ryanne Osborne of Charleston, South Carolina, Mallory Roan of Harrisonburg, Virginia; his brothers, Andrew Samples of Los Angeles, California, Jeffery Villa of Seoul, South Korea, Joseph Villa of Jupiter, Florida, and Oliver Samples of New York City, New York. Rodney is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Honour Samples, his grandparents, James and Katherine Samples of Cleveland, Tennessee; Betty and Bob Montgomery of Pulaski, Virginia.

Rodney was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army after having served in the Mountain Division during the Bosnian War. Prior to his entry into the military, Rodney served a faithful mission for the Lord with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Rodney’s life was far from easy, but he never once complained or uttered a critical word against anyone. He loved movies and all things military and historical. He loved his son and was very proud of him and the young man he was becoming. Rodney had the best and silliest laugh! But his body betrayed him and took him from us all too soon. Despite his afflictions, Rodney always held tightly to his faith and to his sincere belief that all things will be better. His optimism was founded in his belief in Christ and eternal salvation. He is no longer suffering but is now at peace in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 900 Pendleton Street Radford, VA 24141. The family will receive friends on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with military honors.

