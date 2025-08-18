Roger Dale Jones, 73, of Dublin beloved husband, father, and Paw Paw went to be with the Lord on August 14th, 2025. Preceded in death by his father and mother John Ralph and Lena Brewer Jones as well as a son Christopher George Jones and his brothers Rex and Danny Jones and a sister Mary Lee Collins.

Leaving behind his wife of 49 years Barbara Jones as well as his loving daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Darrell Sarver. Grandchildren: Ashton, Jonie, and Zoe Sarver. Sisters Jenny Manning and Nancy and Larry Quesenberry. Also, aunts, uncles, brothers, and sisters in law in Shenandoah Valley. Numerous nieces and nephews survive.

Roger was a very loving and Divine gentleman. He was very faithful and supportive to his wife for almost 5 decades. He supported his family and was very giving to his friends. To know Roger was to love him and he will be missed by many near and far.

Currently, no services are being planned. There will be a get-together with his family and friends which will take place later.

The family is being cared for by the staff of Norris Funeral services, Pulaski Chapel – Pulaski.