Roscoe Freddie Hoback, Jr., age 70 of Dublin passed away Sunday, September 21, 2025 at his home. Born July 28, 1955 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Roscoe Freddie Hoback & Lois Louise Anderson Hoback. He was also preceded in death by his son Chad Hoback; brother Ricky Hoback and stepson Michael Lambert.

Roscoe is survived by his

Wife – Freda Lambert Hoback – Dublin

Son – Kevin Lambert – Christiansburg

Grandchildren – Micah Lambert – Dublin, Brittany Soucek – Christiansburg, Jessica Lambert – Giles County, Josh Lambert – Dublin

Great Grandchildren – Kashton Lambert, Madison Dalton, Karsen Lambert, Gracelyn Lambert, Melanie Soucek, Hayden Lambert and Lilly Cummins

Siblings – Billy Hoback – Dublin, Libby Hughes – Pulaski

Special Friend – Gordon Martin

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Thursday, September 25, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Entombment will follow at Greenhill’s Memory Gardens (Claypool Hill, Virginia).

The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the Funeral Home.

To sign Roscoe’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.