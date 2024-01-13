Salem Trounces Cougars, 76-42

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

DUBLIN – A very slow start by the Pulaski County Cougars was too much to overcome, and Salem jumped out to an incredible 25-0 start and went on to trounce the Cougars Friday night, 76-42 in the Cougar Den.

The Cougars missed their first eight shots and had four turnovers in their first 12 possessions. They finally got on the scoreboard with 2:12 left in the quarter as Justus Hash hit a jumper.

The Cougars had used not one, but two timeouts to try to break the Spartans’ momentum, but the visitors from Salem led 25-8 at the end of quarter. They went into intermission up 39 -13 as the Cougars missed their last seven shots to end the first half.

The second half saw Pulaski County’s shooting woes continue as they missed their first five shots to start the third quarter meaning they had missed 12 consecutive shots by that point.

Salem seemed to score any time they wanted as they hit layups and five footers. They stretched their halftime advantage to a commanding 64-30 score at the end of the third.

The fourth quarter saw a running clock and the Cougars played Salem even in the fourth scoring 12 points each.

“We missed shots, had turnovers, and they (Salem) got easy shots,” said Cougar head coach Anthony Akers.

All 11 players for Salem scored. Cam Boles led them with 17 points and Lucas Yerton had 13, while Marvin Fields chipped in with 11 points.

Pulaski County (4-10) got 17 points from senior Lane Nester, and junior Chandler Hollins had 10. They were the only two Cougars to score in double figures.

Pul. Co. – 8 5 17 12 -42

Salem – 25 14 25 12 – 76

Scoring – Pul. Co. – Nester 17, Hollins 10, O’Dell 2, Harlow 3, Hash 4, Lawrence 4, Anderson 2, Salem – Boles 17, Moyer 7, Yerton 13. Fields 11. Coe 8, Fox 6, Paddyfote 5, Dallas 2, Carver 3, Clemens 3, Brown 1

3 PT. Goals – Pul. Co. – 5 (Hollins 2, Nester 2, Harlow), Salem – 5 (Yerton 3, Clemens, Paddyfote)

Total FG’s – Pul. Co. – 15, Salem – 21

FT’s – Pul. Co. – 7 -10, Salem – 9-14

Fouls – Pul. Co. – 14, Salem – 9

Fouled Out- None

Technicals – None