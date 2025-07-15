Samuel David Largen, known by many names, but to most as “Sammy,” departed this life on July 6th, 2025. Sammy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Melva, and his older brother J.W. (Walleye). Left behind to cherish his memory are his son Jabe and wife Amber of Seven Lakes, NC. His granddaughter Ella Whitley and her husband James Earl Whitley of Dudley, NC, grandson Isaiah Largen and granddaughter Olivia Largen of Seven Lakes, all live on to cherish and celebrate the life of their beloved Paw-Paw. Sammy also became a great-grandfather in life when Fisher Whitley entered the world earlier this year.

From the time he entered life on June 11, 1955 until the time he departed, Pulaski was Sammy’s home. Sammy was well known throughout Pulaski for his many years of coaching youth sports, and his time of playing sports at PHS and later at Loving Field, the Armory, and various other gyms. He was also known at Leisure Lanes where he once worked, and where he and Jabe would later bowl.

Sammy was a diehard Baltimore Orioles fan. He would watch 162 games per year, and usually no more, since they seldom made the playoffs. Sammy was once known for having one of the largest Cal Ripken Jr. memorabilia collections anywhere. He loved all Hokie athletics, and was a Duke men’s basketball fan, so long as they weren’t playing Tech.

In addition to loving his family and sports, above all, Sammy loved God. He was a member of Jordan’s Chapel for almost his entire life. For a number of years he served the church as a Sunday School teacher and Sunday School Superintendent. In the latter years of his life, Sammy would worship virtually with his son in Pinehurst, NC.

A date was set for Sammy to leave his abode off of Alum Spring Rd. in less than a couple of weeks. His whole heart and soul was always on the hill he called home. When his breath gave out, it was at home; as he had hoped for and wanted.

The family would like to thank all of the good neighbors who have been so vital in these past several years, especially Johnny Pope. A word of appreciation is also due to the PCSO and other first responders who have responded in recent weeks.

A visitation with the family will be held at Jordan’s Chapel Methodist Church beginning at Noon on July 15th. A celebration of life service will follow at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be given to Jordan’s Chapel Methodist Church Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 1626, Pulaski, VA 2430, Faison Methodist Church Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 417, Faison, NC 28341, or Pinehurst UMC Youth Group, 4111 Airport Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.