Sandra Denise Newton, age 58 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. Born February 7, 1967 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Jesse Junior Newton and Barbara Jane Johnston Newton. She was also preceded in death by her brother Anthony “Tony” Wade Newton.

Sandra is survived by her

Daughter-Brandi Cross (Gordon) – Draper

Grandchildren-

Makenzie Cross, Zaiden Cross, Makennah Cross, Gordon Huxley Cross and Christian Kai Cross

Special Friends -Gary Taylor and Brian Waddell

Special Pet-Fat Lucy ,her cat

Memorial services may be scheduled at a later date

