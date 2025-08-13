Sandra Gail Wright Smith, age 67 of Pulaski, passed away Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at the Montgomery Regional Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia. Born October 14, 1957 in Harford County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Donald Junior Wright & Aldah Lee Burch Wright. She was also preceded in death by her brother Gary Lee Wright.

Sandra will be missed by her

Children – Tyanna Carter – Blacksburg, Sandra (EJ) Dobbins – Pulaski, Charles Smith & Beth Chrisley – Pulaski, Jaison (Lakisha) Roberts – Baltimore, MD

Grandchildren – Khyson, Royalton, Briella, Ryann, Essence, Amerii, Jaiden, Jordan, Jaya, Jewel, Justin, Jaelen

Great Grandson – Jaelen, Jr.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.