March 14, 1952

September 3, 2024

Sandra Long Hawks, 72, of Dublin, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. She was preceded in death by her son, Martin Jay Hawks; parents Albert Thomas and Mary Blake Long; her loving husband, Phillip Jay Hawks; and her brother-in-law, Dillard Wayne Akers.

Left to cherish her memory include her sons, Richard Andrew Hawks of Lilly Dell, Va., and David Wayne Hawks of Oak Ridge, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy Hawks Windle and Tim of Salisbury, N.C.; grandchildren, Christopher Chase Sarver of Ohio, Zoey Elizabeth Hawks of Winston-Salem, NC, DeAnna Leigh Hawks of Lilly Dell, Va., Alexander James Hawks, and Nicholas George Hawks (Kathryn “Kassie”), both of Calif.; great-granddaughter, Ruth Lanore Windle; sisters, Sharon Akers and Janice Lodge (Mike); special friend, Shawn “Sparkie” Fisher; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and an abundance of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with Ronald Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Joy Ranch, 813 Joy Ranch Rd, Woodlawn, VA 24381.

