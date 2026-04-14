Governor Spanberger Proposes Amendments to gun legislation

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today submitted amendments to strengthen commonsense gun safety laws, clarify how Virginia will continue to cooperate with federal law enforcement, and legalize marijuana in a safe manner that protects public health. COMMONSENSE GUN SAFETY For four years, dozens of gun safety bills were vetoed — even legislation that passed through the General Assembly with bipartisan support. Governor Spanberger is taking action to provide greater clarity to gun owners and law enforcement about these measures and consider real-world situations, while ensuring that Virginia’s laws remain consistent with the U.S. Constitution. “I grew up in a family where responsible gun ownership was expected, and I carried a firearm every day as a former federal agent. I support the Second Amendment. But gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in America, and that should motivate all of us to ask ourselves what we can do to mitigate this harm,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “This is why I’ve made amendments to provide clarity for both responsible gun owners and law enforcement, making clear what these changes mean in practice — as Virginians safely purchase and store their firearms. These commonsense steps will help keep our families, our communities, and our law enforcement officers safe.” House Bill 217 and Senate Bill 749: Ban Future Sales of Assault Weapons These bills prohibit the future sale of assault firearms and the possession of a magazine which has a capacity of more than 15 rounds. The bills do not apply to firearms bought or owned before July 1, 2026. The Governor’s amendments provide additional clarity to law enforcement as it relates to the firearms included under this legislation, as well as protect the use of certain semi-automatic shotguns used for hunting. House Bill 1525: Restore Universal Background Checks These bills align age restrictions for firearm purchases with federal law and close the so-called “Lynchburg loophole,” raising the minimum age to buy a handgun or assault firearm from 18 to 21 to restore universal background checks in Virginia. The bills include exceptions for students in ROTC or law enforcement training. The Governor’s amendments direct Virginia State Police to resume background checks on private sales of firearms, as well as make these bills consistent with House Bill 217 and Senate Bill 749. Additionally, the Governor’s amendments include an emergency clause to enact this legislation immediately following action by the General Assembly, recognizing the urgency of addressing the existing gap in background check enforcement. House Bill 871 and Senate Bill 348: Require Safe Storage of Firearms This bill would require safe storage of firearms in homes where minors are present, requiring that firearms be kept in “a locked container, compartment, or cabinet that is inaccessible” to minors. The Governor’s amendments make it easier for gun owners to safely store their weapons by allowing a firearm rendered inoperable with a gun lock, specific to that purpose, to be considered safely stored under the law. House Bill 702: Developing Gun Sell-Back Programs The Governor’s amendments clarify the purpose of gun sell-back programs developed by localities: to provide Virginians who choose to safely return a firearm in their possession with a safe process to do so. COOPERATING WITH FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT “Virginia will continue to cooperate with federal law enforcement partners to keep our neighbors safe as long as I am in office,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “But when masked agents operate on Virginia’s streets, our citizens have no way of distinguishing them from bad actors, and that is unacceptable. These amendments simply set the terms of our ongoing collaboration. Keeping Virginians safe has always been a two-way street, and when we work with our federal law enforcement partners, we will do it the right way.” House Bill 1482 and Senate Bill 352: Promote Transparency in Law Enforcement These bills aim to increase transparency and public accountability in law enforcement. The Governor’s amendments further the enrolled legislation’s intent to limit officers from covering their faces while performing official duties, with exceptions for health and safety needs. House Bill 1441 and Senate Bill 783: Cooperation with Federal Law Enforcement These bills set a clear framework for Virginia law enforcement agencies working with ICE on immigration enforcement under a valid judicial order. The legislation affirms that Virginia law enforcement officers can investigate crimes and operate as part of a joint state-federal law enforcement task force. The Governor’s amendments make clear that the legislation allows the Department of Corrections, local sheriffs, and jails to honor federal immigration detainers from ICE and transfer custody of a felon. LEGALIZING MARIJUANA SAFELY “Five years ago, the Commonwealth took the first steps to legalize marijuana — and for five years, the work sat unfinished,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “We are working to set up a marketplace that is controlled, regulated, and responsible — because legal markets only succeed when there are clear guardrails and enforcement to back it up.” Governor Spanberger added, “To keep our next generation safe, we must also ensure real consequences for vape shops that have spent years targeting Virginia’s kids. We need to rein in these shady businesses and make sure a legal marijuana market does not make the problem worse.” House Bill 642 and Senate Bill 542: Establishing Retail Market for Legal Marijuana The Governor’s amendments strengthened the fundamental provisions in the enrolled legislation that will be codified in the Code of Virginia to establish a legal retail market for marijuana. The Governor’s amendments also strengthen the enforcement provisions, in concert with Senate Bill 543, to put a greater focus on consumer and product safety. The Governor is proposing for the retail marketplace to begin on July 1, 2027, to allow for additional time to implement a legal market safely and curb the illicit market. House Bill 26 and Senate Bill 62: No Sentence Reconsideration for Major Offenses These bills create a process to reconsider the sentences of people who were convicted of marijuana-related offenses before it became legal. The Governor’s amendments clarify that under no circumstances would reconsideration be allowed for violent offenses that remain illegal in Virginia — from armed burglary to firearm possession to distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and other dangerous drugs. House Bill 308 and Senate Bill 620: Policing Vape Shops These bills set up a system to shut down vape shops that repeatedly sell to people under the age of 21. The legislation requires the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to conduct “unannounced buyer operations” at least once every 24 months to make sure vape products are not being sold to people who are underage. The Governor’s amendments strengthen the ability of law enforcement to crack down on shops that are selling illegal vape products to underage consumers. You can find a comprehensive list of Governor Spanberger’s amendments here.