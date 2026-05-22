IMPORTANT PUBLIC NOTICE on WATERPARK OPENING

Due to lower temperatures and a 90% chance of forecasted rain, the waterpark will not open as planned on Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25.

The Splash 25 event scheduled for Monday, May 25 will be re-scheduled for the first operational Saturday of the season. Discounted admission will still be offered that day, and all of our fun activities and celebrations will continue as planned on the first open Saturday of the season. Spring Sportsfest will also be rescheduled for the first operational Saturday of the season.

We are in close communication with the National Weather Service to monitor the much lower than usual temperatures forecasted for the following weekend, May 30 and May 31, and will make a decision regarding opening no later than Friday, May 29.

We anxiously await the opportunity to open and serve you.

Jenna Kinder, MBA, CPRP, CFEA

Assistant Director

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation