Sandra Louise Hudson Ratcliffe, age 77 of Dublin, died Thursday February 19, 2026 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. She was born on March 15, 1948 in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late Virginia Lyons Hudson and the late Benjamin Franklin Hudson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: sister; Mary Hudson Cox: and nephew Mark A. Quesenberry.

Sandra dedicated over 40 years of her life to nursing, serving with compassion, strength and unwavering care. She touched countless lives and in return those lives forever left their footprints on her heart.

Sandra will be remembered for her strong faith and love for the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Every day she would always say God is good, God is good, all of the time. Her giving spirit extended far beyond her profession. She offered kindness, comfort and love freely to anyone who needed it. She was a gentle soul. A life that touches others, goes on forever.

She is survived by her daughters: Paula (David) Simpkins of Roanoke, Kristi (Mike) Martin of Pulaski, and Wendi Crouse of Dublin: brother; Benny (Karen) Hudson of Dublin: sisters; Joyce Quesenberry of Pulaski, and Erma (Ray) Sheppard of Dublin: her grandchildren; Austin (Morgan) Howery, Seth Martin, Landon Martin, Jordan Crouse, Reya Crouse and Peyton Ratcliffe: great grandson; Levi Howery. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, her ex-husband Johnny Ratcliffe whom she remained close friends with, and her special long-time friend, Dr. Donald Ludlow.

Memorial services will be held Friday, February 27, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Adkins officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Flowers will be appreciated, but for those who wish, may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Newbern Methodist Church P.O. Box 1791 Dublin, VA 24084.

