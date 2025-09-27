Sarah Mae Arnold Martin, age 81, of Draper, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2025. Born on May 5, 1944, she was the daughter of Deck Dillon Arnold and Maggie Gladys Turney Arnold.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Leon Martin; her son, Richard Norvell Martin; one granddaughter, two great-grandchildren; and brothers Claude “Mac” Arnold, Charles Lee Arnold, and Edward Arnold.

Sarah is survived by her loving children: Rosetta (Ricky) Elliott, Lisa Linkous (Joey Tate), Brian (Angela) Martin, Diane Johnson, Karen (Harley) Dedrick. She is also survived by her siblings: brothers: Larry (Lindsey) Arnold and William (Patty) Arnold; sisters: Lois (James) Lyons and Debra Arnold. Her legacy lives on through her 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Sarah dedicated many years of her life to serving others. She worked as a school bus driver for Pulaski County, especially caring for handicapped children. She was also employed for many years at Dublin Garment. A devout Christian, Sarah served faithfully as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, and in the bus ministry. She hosted a women’s prayer meeting in her home for many years and was known for her unwavering faith. She took all six of her children to church whenever the doors were open.

Sarah had a radiant smile that could light up any room and a kind spirit that touched all who knew her. She loved her family and friends deeply and never met a stranger. She was a Godly woman who joyfully served her Lord and Savior every chance she got.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM, officiated by Pastors Mike Ingo, Brett McCleary and Ricky Elliott.

