Scholastic Art Awards at the Fine Arts Center

A new exhibit featuring award-winning art from local teen artists is now open at the Fine Arts Center

The newest exhibit at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley in Pulaski showcases the work of talented teen artists from Southwest Virginia. The Fine Arts Center is the official affiliate of the Scholastic Art Awards, which–having started in 1923–is the most prestigious and longest running awards program for teen artists. More than 400 entries were received from student artists in grades 7-12 across a geographic range of 23 counties and independent towns and cities in Southwest Virginia. Art in the exhibit must have won a Gold Key, Silver Key, or Honorable Mention to be included. There are 19 categories of both two- and three-dimensional art.

The Fine Arts Center provides $250 scholarships for the top award winners. Five high school entries judged to be the top across all categories are designated as American Visions Nominees and their artists receive a $250 scholarship. In addition, a $250 scholarship will be awarded to the Outstanding Middle School entry. Those students are listed below.

Corvin Kinney, Grade 8, Community School, Roanoke; Outstanding Middle School Entry for Illustration: Yuletide; Karen Childers, Teacher

Lily Ebrahimi, Grade 12, Community High School of Arts & Academics, Roanoke, American Visions Nominee for Painting: Speculum; Patricia Kapral, Teacher

Sophie Hufton, Grade 12, Lord Botetourt High School, Daleville; American Visions Nominee for Sculpture: Caged and Trapped; Ingrid Chase, Teacher

Liam Justo, Grade 10, Rockbridge County High School, Lexington; American Visions Nominee for Photography: Quinlan; Brian Hamelman, Teacher

Mary Wissinger, Grade 12, Burton Center for Arts & Technology, Salem; American Visions Nominee for Illustration: Burden; Natalie Strum, Teacher

Mary Wissinger, Grade 12, Burton Center for Arts & Technology, Salem; American Visions Nominee for Drawing: Quiet Introspection; Natalie Strum, Teacher

These works and most of the winning entries can be observed in person at the Edna B. Love Gallery at the Fine Arts Center at 21 West Main Street in downtown Pulaski until Saturday, February 21. A reception will be held on February 21 at the Center at noon and awards will be presented to students across the street at the Pulaski Theatre at 2 p.m. The winning artwork can also be viewed in an online gallery at FACNRV.org/scholastic.

The Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley has been the official affiliate of the Scholastic Art Awards for Southwest Virginia for nearly twenty years. For more information about the Fine Arts Center, please visit our website at FACNRV.org.