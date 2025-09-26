Schools to celebrate Farm-to-School Week
Pulaski County Public Schools will celebrate Farm-to-School Week this year on Oct. 6-10.
Schools will have:
- Fresh vegetables for lunch various days throughout the week.
- Corn shucking at elementary schools.
- Local beef served on Oct. 9 in their scratch-made chili with beans (beef purchased from Mt. View Farms).
- Virginia-grown apples provided on Oct. 9 as we celebrate “Crunch heard ‘round the Commonwealth.”
Join us as we celebrate and acknowledge those who work so hard to help provide the foods we know and love that can only come from farming.