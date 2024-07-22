Scot Carter, age 73 of Austinville, died Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Wythe County Community Hospital. He was born on September 15, 1950, in Nebraska, and was the son of the late Donna Ethel Steele Carter and the late Dean A. Carter.

Scot was a graduate of New River Community College with an associate degree, and was a welder for many years. He was a United States veteran having served during the era of Vietnam, in the United States Army.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Therin Carter.

He is survived by his companion, Anna Lawson Grayson of Austinville: stepson; James William Grayson of Austinville; daughters: Jennifer Ann Carter-Calloway (Daniel) of Shawsville, Wendy Renee Carter of Christiansburg: Son; David (Brenda) Carter of Ft. Worth, TX: brother; Randall (Cheryl) Carter. Also surived by grandchildren: Megan of Shawsville, Carrie of Shawsville, Laralye (Kolten) Leyer of Radford, Nathan Linkous of Roanoke, Caleb Carter of Roanoke, Autumn (Lazarus) Linkous of Christiansburg, and one great-grandchild: Dailtin Linkous of Christiansburg: niece; Aiesha Carter.

Scot was cremated and the family will have a gathering on his birthday September 15, 2024, to honor his memory as family, friend, and a United States Army soldier.

