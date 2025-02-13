‘Second Chance Sweetheart Meal’ set for Sunday

In case you “forgot” to take your sweetheart out on Valentine’s Day, Faith Bible Church in Pulaski is offering a “Second Chance Sweetheart Meal.”

The event is set for Sunday, February 16 AT 12:30 P.M. (immediately after the 11 a.m. service).

This is a youth fundraiser, and meals are sold for donations only.

You can get to go boxes if you can’t stay and eat at the church.

Money raised through the event will help the church’s youth attend the Super Star Youth Conference in Richmond.

Faith Bible Church is located at 110 LaGrange Street in Pulaski.