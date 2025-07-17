Sgt. Perry Hodge Memorial Scholarship Ceremony set for July 31

The Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation (PCPSEF) is extremely honored and grateful to announce the creation of the Sgt. Perry Hodge Memorial Scholarship, generously established by Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge. This fully endowed scholarship fund is the result of the tireless efforts of this group and the generosity of the community and local businesses.

A special ceremony to commemorate the gift will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 802 E. Main St., Pulaski, VA 24301.

The scholarship honors the life, service, and legacy of Sgt. Perry Hodge, a former Pulaski County Deputy and School Resource Officer for Pulaski County Public Schools for 15 years. Sgt. Hodge tragically lost his life in a vehicle accident on January 14, 2021.

Beginning in 2026, the Sgt. Perry Hodge Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating Pulaski County High School student. Additional donations to the scholarship fund will be used to increase the scholarship amount in the future, as well as increasing the number of scholarship recipients each year.

To donate, go to www.pcpsef.org or mail a check to Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation, PO Box 54, Dublin, VA 24084.