Sharon Elaine Quesenberry Wilson, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 26, 2026 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin. Born October 16, 1947 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Ross & Garlene Newman Quesenberry of Independence, Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her son Matthew Ross Wilson.

She is survived by her

Husband – Donald Wayne Wilson – Pulaski

Son – Mark Wilson – Pulaski

Sister – Marlia Jean Pegram – Independence

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, January 30, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

Memorial may be made to the Independence Volunteer Fire Department (529 Davis Street, Independence, VA 24348).

To sign Sharon’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.