Shawn Steven Taylor, age 51 of Pulaski, passed away on July 23, 2025. He was born on November 18, 1973. Shawn had a love for fishing that he got from his Paw Paw, and he was on the river bank every chance he could go.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grand parents, Jane and Bobby Taylor, and his maternal grand parents, Verlin and Margaret Dean, who all lived in Pulaski.

He is survived by his father: Gary Taylor, and his mother, Patricia Hancock: aunt; Rhonda Mullins: sister, Michelle Galatis: brother; Barry Dean: cousin; A.L. (Cindy) Stoots: special aunt; Teresa Harden, and special cousin; Debbie Rhyder. He is also survived by many friends, too numerous to mention, and his loyal companion Miley.

Shawn is to be cremated and a memorial service may be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700