UPDATE: MISSING MAN FOUND

UPDATE: Mr. Holloway was just located in Craig County. Thank you very much for helping get the word out.

UPDATE:

Mr. Holloway was seen getting into his own vehicle, a 2010 Ford Taurus, Virginia tag of FC3WGH. He could possibly be headed towards Craig County.

ORIGINAL REPORT

From Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

Please be on the lookout for a missing individual named William Glenn Holloway.

He is a white male, 6’3, approximately 250 pounds. Last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue top. He is missing from the Schooler Hill area of the Fairlawn section of Pulaski County around 4:00 p.m. today.

He does have conditions that make it imperative that he be located as soon as possible.

If anyone sees the individual, please call 911 immediately.