Shirley Dulaney Gearheart of Dublin, Virginia left us Tuesday February 12, 2024. She was born February 22, 1944 in Roanoke, VA, a 1962 graduate of Andrew Lewis H.S. and a 1966 graduate of Mary Washington College.

Shirley was a loving and devoted wife, mother of two, and grandmother to four grandchildren. She was a passionate, lifelong educator serving as a math teacher at William Byrd, Graham, and Radford High Schools, navigating many students through AP Calculus success, serving as a championship academic team coach, and was highly engaged with the Philanthropic Educators Opportunities organization. Shirley continued working with students within the schools and community throughout her entire life.

Just as she nourished her students, Shirley was an avid gardener with a skilled green thumb and deep admiration for nature and the outdoors. Shirley was raised in the Peters Creek Church of the Brethren. When the family moved to Dublin, membership was moved to New Dublin Presbyterian. She was a dedicated and faithful member serving as a ruling elder and on the member care committee. She also taught Sunday school and volunteered at Daily Bread in Pulaski. Full of sincere love, compassion, hope, and positivity; Shirley has touched the lives of many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Silas and Mary Chaffin Dulaney, brothers Jack and his wife, Ilunka and Wayne and his wife, Judy Dulaney; sisters Glenna Hammond and Carmen Stephenson; brother-in-law Randolph Allen Gearheart; and her son Rex Andrew Gearheart. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Rodney Rex Gearheart; son, Latha Allen and Kerri Weddle Gearheart and their children Samuel Latha and Gemma Leigh of Clinton, SC; daughter-in-law Ashley Gearheart and her daughters Baylee Joann and Daelan Marie of Asheville NC; sister-in-law Madeline Gearheart Terry of Greensboro, brother-in-law Charles Edward and his wife Melody Counts of Meadowview, VA; brother-in-law Bill Hammond of Salem, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at New Dublin Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. The family will receive friends at Seagle Funeral Home on Friday, February 16, 2024 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Dublin Presbyterian Church.

