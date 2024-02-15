Sign up for GiveLocalNRV Giving Day

BLACKSBURG – The sign-up for the 11th Annual Online GiveLocalNRV Giving Day is now open at givelocalnrv.org. Hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV), this event harnesses the generosity of the New River Valley (NRV) community by raising funds and awareness for nonprofits serving our region. This year’s giving day will be held from noon on Wednesday, June 26 to noon on Thursday, June 27. The online event opens for early giving starting on June 1 and culminates in a 24-hour period of giving with incentive grants and prizes funded by sponsors. Since 2014, thousands of donors have raised nearly $3.6 million for nonprofits serving the NRV, including raising a record-breaking $921,648 in 2023. “The GiveLocalNRV Giving Day showcases the impact that philanthropy has on our region’s nonprofits,” said Jessica Wirgau, the CFNRV’s chief executive officer. “More than 100 nonprofits participate in the event each year and thousands of donors make gifts. By working together during the month of June, we raise funds and awareness for the important work these organizations are doing.” Organizations classified as 501(c)3 by the IRS or are unit of government (i.e. libraries, animal shelters, etc.) that serve the NRV in the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, and Wythe as well as the City of Radford, are eligible to participate in the giving day. “This event helps organizations of every size share about their missions and raise funds, but also has other benefits,” said Lindsey Gleason, CFNRV’s assistant director. “It is compelling to supporters to be a part of this shared effort where your organization might win grants and prizes. It is also an opportunity to learn something new about fundraising and make this event part of your year-long fundraising strategy.” As an incentive for signing up early, all organizations that sign-up by March 15 will be entered into a drawing to win one of two $500 prizes. Sign-up for the event will close on May 15. Learn more and sign up for the 2024 event at givelocalnrv.org. If your business is interested in sponsoring this event, please reach out to Lindsey Gleason at 540-381-8999 or cfnrv@cfnrv.org.