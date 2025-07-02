Sites and Dates Announced for 2025-26 ACC Championships
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the dates and locations for its 27 ACC Championship events for the 2025-26 academic year.
“Coming off another highly successful year, we are thrilled to announce our 2025-26 ACC Championship schedule,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We anticipate an exciting year of ACC competition, and we look forward to returning to several familiar venues while also traveling to some new facilities. We thank our schools and partners who help to facilitate these tremendous events and make indelible memories for our schools, student-athletes and fans.”
The 2025-26 ACC Championships schedule begins on Friday, October 31, with Louisville hosting the ACC Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Championships.
As previously announced, the 21st annual ACC Football Championship Game returns to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 15th time in 16 years and will be played in primetime on Saturday, December 6.
For the first time, the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament heads to Gas South Arena in the Greater Atlanta area from March 4-8. The New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament returns to Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, from March 10-14, marking the 15th tournament to be played in the Queen City.
The 2025-26 championship schedule concludes May 19-24, with the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte. It marks the fourth tournament at Truist Field and the sixth in the Charlotte region.
The ACC sponsors 28 sports, with 15 women and 13 men. No Power 4 conference sponsors more than 28 sports or 15 women’s offerings. ACC Volleyball determines its champion based on regular-season results.
For information on how to purchase tickets for all upcoming championships, please visit the brand-new ACC ticket hub. You can now secure access to all the action with packages, bundles, and ticket options for every fan.
The ACC Tickets page contains the full slate and complete schedule of upcoming ACC Championship events. Gain easy access to purchase, secure tickets well in advance, and sign up to be among the first to know about on-sale dates.
The ACC Group Tickets page is the primary location to book group outings at your favorite ACC Championship events. Learn about exclusive fan experiences, group pricing benefits, and talk to league representatives to secure group packages for your crew.
2025-26 ACC Championships Schedule
M/W Cross Country – Oct. 31, 2025
Host: University of Louisville
E.P. “Tom” Sawyer Park (Louisville, Ky.)
Ally ACC Women’s Soccer – Nov. 2, 6 & 9, 2025
First Round: Campus Sites
Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Tournament Format: Six teams (top two teams receive a first-round bye)
Field Hockey – Nov. 4, 5 & 7, 2025
Host: University of Louisville
Trager Stadium (Louisville, Ky.)
Tournament Format: Eight-team bracket
Men’s Soccer – Nov. 5, 9, 13 & 16, 2025
First Round and Quarterfinals: Campus Sites
Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (No. 1 seed receives a first-round bye; Seeds 2-8 host first-round games; No. 1 seed and top remaining seeds in each bracket host quarterfinal games)
Football – Dec. 6, 2025
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
M/W Swimming & Diving – Feb. 17-21, 2026
Host: Georgia Tech
McAuley Aquatic Center (Atlanta, Ga.)
M/W Fencing – Feb. 21-22, 2026
Host: Duke University
Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, N.C.)
M/W Indoor Track & Field – Feb. 26-28, 2026
The TRACK at New Balance (Boston, Mass.)
Ally ACC Women’s Basketball – March 4-8, 2026
Gas South Arena (Duluth, Ga.)
Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (Seeds 5-9 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye)
Wrestling – March 8, 2026
Host: Virginia Tech
Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.)
T. Rowe Price Men’s Basketball – March 10-14, 2026
Spectrum Center (Charlotte, N.C.)
Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (Seeds 5-9 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye)
Gymnastics – March 21, 2026
First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.)
Championship Format: 6-teams qualify (Seeds 5-6 compete in the first session; Seeds 1-4 compete in the second session)
M/W Tennis – April 14-19, 2026
Cary Tennis Park (Cary, N.C.)
Women’s Golf – April 16-19, 2026
Porters Neck Country Club (Wilmington, N.C.)
Men’s Golf – April 23-27, 2026
Shark’s Tooth Golf Club (Panama City, Fla.)
Women’s Lacrosse – April 22, 24 & 26, 2026
American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
Tournament Format: Eight-team bracket
Men’s Lacrosse – May 1 & 3, 2026
American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
Tournament Format: Four-team bracket
Softball – May 6-9, 2026
Host: University of Virginia
Palmer Park (Charlottesville, Va.)
Tournament Format: 12-team bracket (Single elimination; Seeds 1-4 receive a first-round bye)
M/W Outdoor Track & Field – May 14-16, 2026
Host: University of Louisville
Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park (Louisville, Ky.)
Rowing – May 15-16, 2026
Lake Wheeler (Raleigh, N.C.)
Baseball – May 19-24, 2026
Truist Field (Charlotte, N.C.)
Tournament Format: 16-team bracket (Single elimination; Seeds 5-8 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye)