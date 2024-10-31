South Carolina man held on charges involving juvenile

On October 20, 2024, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded for a suspicious person trespassing on a resident’s property. Deputies did not locate the individual at the residence but later discovered him on the roadway near the home. The individual was identified as Allen Blake Brown from Easley, South Carolina.

After further investigation, it was discovered Mr. Brown was involved in explicit conversations with a juvenile residing at the complainant’s address. Brown was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of obscene material using minors, contributing to the delinquency or abuse of a child, obscenity-electronic means for procuring minors for obscene material, two counts of child solicitation, and taking indecent liberties with a child under fifteen. Brown is currently held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Investigators later determined that Brown had been involved in similar incidents in Virginia, along with South Carolina, Washington, and Michigan. Those investigations are still pending.

We encourage parents to be vigilant with your children and know what they are doing on social media and who they are talking to. If you have further information or need to report a crime, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-6915.