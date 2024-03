The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Monday, March 18, 2024, for a Special Called School Board Meeting at the Pulaski County School Board Office beginning at 5:30 p.m. The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.

http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public

Thank you,

Teresa Porter

Assistant Director of Finance/School Board Clerk

Pulaski County Public Schools