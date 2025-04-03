Spring Wrapup: Pulaski County Girls tennis beats Carroll County

Staff Report

Pulaski County’s girls tennis team turned in a solid performance against Carroll County on Tuesday, beating the Cavaliers, 6-3.

It was the girls’ second win of the season against two losses.

The win came on the heels of a 9-0 loss last Friday at the hands of Radford.

This Friday the girls travel to Cave Spring for their fifth match of the season.

Boys Tennis

Elsewhere, in boys tennis, the Cougars lost twice during the past week to go 0-4 on the season. They lost last Friday, 9-0 to Radford and then 9-0 Tuesday vs. Carroll County – both at PCHS.

The boys’s team was to play at home again Thursday against Cave Spring.

Soccer

In soccer, both the boys and girls teams lost close contests last Friday against Radford. The boys falling 4-2 and the girls, 3-2.

Both the boys and the girls face off against Cave Spring this Friday. The boys (1-2 on the season) will play at home, while the girls (0-3 on the season) travel to Cave.

Middle Schools

Baseball

The Pulaski County Middle School baseball team traveled to Tazewell last Thursday, losing 10-0.

The Cougars could manage only two hits against the Bulldogs.

The loss evened the Cougars’ record so far this season at 4-4.

They hosted Scott Memorial Middle School this Thursday.

Softball

The Pulaski County Middle School softball team split two games last Thursday against E.B. Stanley Middle School from Abingdon to run their record this season to 5-3.

Last Thursday, the Cougars lost 13-2 in one game of the double-header, but won the second, 14-5.

Kayleigh Kohler had four hits, driving in two runs and scoring three times herself to power Pulaski County.

Summer Price went 2-of-4, scoring two runs and knocking in two.

Makenzie Coffey was 2-of-4 at the plate, scoring twice and knocking in three runs.

Jayme Cook added a 2-of-4 day with a run and two RBI.

Coffey went the distance on the mound, pitching five innings. She gave up eight hits, five runs (four earned), walking one but striking out a whopping ten Stanley batters.

The girls were to host Scott Memorial this Thursday.