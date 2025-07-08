State Police begin training on new aircraft

First of Three Currently at Aviation Division Headquarters in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD – Virginia State Police trooper-pilots/pilots have begun training flights with the Department’s new Kodiak 100 Special Mission Aircraft. The aircraft arrived in Chesterfield on May 19th and pilots are now being trained to fly the aircraft. Two additional Kodiaks are expected to arrive in the Commonwealth in September.

The Kodiak has a 750 horsepower Pratt & Whitney PT-6 turbine engine and can reach (from the Department’s Lynchburg Aviation Base) any area of the Commonwealth in approximately 45 minutes.

The planes will be used for a variety of law enforcement missions.