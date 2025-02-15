State Police ongoing crime suppression operations recovering firearms, narcotics and investigating human trafficking

RICHMOND – From January 31 to February 7, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, and the investigation of multiple crimes, including human trafficking, throughout the Commonwealth. RICHMOND – From January 31 to February 7, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, and the investigation of multiple crimes, including human trafficking, throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

A total of 36 firearms were recovered, valued at $25,000.

Narcotics Seizures:

Total seized narcotics amounted to 260 pounds, along with 1,000 controlled substance pills.

Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $2,777,811.83.

Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

Cocaine: 19.75 pounds.

Crack Cocaine: 1.25 ounces

Marijuana: 235.60 pounds

Heroin: 0.53 ounces

Fentanyl Pills: 1,000

Gaming Enforcement:

20 gaming-related tips received (1,335 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

67 new human trafficking tips received (592 total to date).

Investigations conducted:

Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 179

Individual investigative activities: 2,486

Victims identified and offered services: 60

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.