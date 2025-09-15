State police probe Carroll County fatality

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Friday (Sept. 12, 2025) at 7:10 a.m. in the 44-hundred block of Elk Horn Road in Carroll County.

A 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling southbound on Elk Horn Road when it went off of the right side of the road and struck a bridge railing.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Deanna M. Simone, 52, of Woodlawn, Va., suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where she later succumbed to those injuries. Simone was not wearing a seatbelt.

Fatigue is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.