Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday (April 14, 2024) at 3:00 p.m. on Interstate 77 northbound in Bland County.

A 2011 Harley Davidson HARLX1200 was heading northbound on I-77 at the 56-mile marker when it veered off the Interstate to the right and struck a guardrail.

The driver, Jarrod B. Chafin, 34, of Abingdon, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.