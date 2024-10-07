State Police probe single vehicle fatality in Giles

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Thursday (Oct. 3, 2024) at 7:03 p.m. on Route 460 (Virginia Ave.) in Giles County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Thursday (Oct. 3, 2024) at 7:03 p.m. on Route 460 (Virginia Ave.) in Giles County.

A 2017 Chevy Sonic was traveling westbound on Route 460, approaching the intersection with Kow Kamp Road, when the Sonic ran off of the right side of the road. The vehicle then went over an embankment, became airborne, and upon landing, struck a haybale. The Sonic then continued across a field and struck multiple trees.

The driver of the vehicle, Cynthia L. Goad, 65, of Narrows, Va., was transported to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries the following day. Goad was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.