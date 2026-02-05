State Police seek public’s help in case of cemetery vandalism

Virginia State Police is looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to be tied to vandalism which occurred early this morning (Feb. 5, 2026) at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, located at 19415 Lee Highway (Route 11) in Abingdon, Va. Virginia State Police is looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to be tied to vandalism which occurred early this morning (Feb. 5, 2026) at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, located at 19415 Lee Highway (Route 11) in Abingdon, Va.

The initial investigation indicates a 2016-2018 white Toyota Corolla drove through the cemetery sometime between 12:29 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. The initial damage estimate exceeds $10,000. The Corolla should have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police Division Four Dispatch at (540) 444-7788. You can also email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.