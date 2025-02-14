Statement from House Republican Legislators in Appalachian Power Service Territory

We have spent the entirety of the 2025 General Assembly session searching for workable and expeditious ways to lower

the utility bills of Appalachian Power customers. HB 2621 and SB 1076 achieve the desired result of lowering utility bills in a

meaningful way, ensuring in excess of $1.4 Billion in reductions for our constituents.

We have endured interference by special interest groups and other individuals, all with their own narrow interests. We are

well past the point of playing political games, settling old scores, or gimmicky soundbites. There will be time to discuss a variety

of policy changes going forward, but we are committed to lowering the utility bills of our constituents right now. HB 2621

and SB 1076 are the ONLY legislative vehicles that will achieve our goal.

Submitted by Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles County