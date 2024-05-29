Steven Soukai Saythong, age 33 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at his home. Born March 31, 1991 in Westfield, New York. He was the son of the late Oudom Saythong.

Steven spent his early childhood in Mayville, NY before moving to Pulaski, VA with his father and brother. After attending George Mason University he enlisted in the United States Army and eventually settled down in Memphis, TN before returning back to Pulaski.

He loved gaming with friends, reading, working out, being outdoors, crab rangoons and philosophical discussions. Steven will forever be remembered for his kindness, being down to earth and ability to fill a room with laughter.

Steven is survived by his brother Spencer Saythong, sister Jasmine St. George and brother Khansily (Lucky) Bounthavong.

His spirit will continue on through the lives he touched. We love you always and forever.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM – Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before services time Saturday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Steven’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made in Steven’s honor to SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) or Mental Health America.