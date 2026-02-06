Stitched Together: a 23/54 Documentary Premier 

Pulaski, VA — On Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 6:00 PM, the Calfee Community & Cultural Center will premiere its first-ever in-house documentary, Stitched Together, at the Pulaski Theater, located at 14 W. Main Street, Pulaski, VA 24301. This community event is free and open to the public; no RSVP is required.

Stitched Together weaves past and present to tell the powerful story of 23 courageous families who joined a historic 1947 lawsuit demanding equal educational opportunities for Black children, alongside the present-day community that has come together to learn about and honor their legacy. The documentary highlights not only the significance of the parents’ sacrifice, but also centers the voices of their descendants, revealing how this once-silenced history continues to shape—and unite—the community in unexpected and meaningful ways.

The evening will also feature live music by the Glorylanders of The New River Valley and the opportunity for attendees to view the commemorative quilt, which honors the families named in the lawsuit. The quilt will be permanently displayed in the African American Heritage Museum at the Calfee Center beginning in 2026.

In addition, attendees will be among the first to hear a special announcement that will be revealed during the premiere.

The community is invited to this evening of remembrance, reflection, and celebration as the Calfee Center honors the past, recognizes progress, and builds a stronger future together.

About Calfee Center: From 1894 to 1966, the Calfee Training School educated African American children in Pulaski, VA. Faced with severe underfunding from Jim Crow segregation, the Calfee Training School became a community, helping children and their families reach their full potential. The Calfee Community & Cultural Center is revitalizing the positive aspects of this legacy, by supporting all of Pulaski County’s children, families, and organizations building a stronger future for the region and meeting community needs like childcare, food security, workforce development, after-school programs, natural outdoor spaces, and preservation of local African American history.