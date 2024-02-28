Supervisors, School Board to hold closed meeting

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and Pulaski County School Board will meet on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 12 pm. (noon), in the New River Room of the Pulaski County Innovation Center, located at 6580 Valley Center Drive, Fairlawn, for a joint Executive Session pursuant to Section 2.2-3711(A) 3. of the 1950 Code of Virginia, as amended, to discuss acquisition or disposition of real property related to Project Flex.

There will be no public comment period and no action will be taken during the joint meeting or following the joint Executive Session.

The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.

http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public

Thank you,

Teresa Porter

Assistant Director of Finance/School Board Clerk

Pulaski County Public Schools