October 23, 1961 – February 7, 2026

Susan Annette Wright, 64, of Christiansburg, passed away Saturday, February 7, 2026. She was born October 23, 1961, to the late Shirley Martin in Texas and later fostered by the late B. Phillip and Phyllis Peachey. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Carol Peachy, and Roberta, Sandra and Cynthia Liske.

Survivors include her husband, David Sherman Wright, Sr.; stepchildren, David Sherman Wright, Jr. and Christina Lynn Mitolo; brother, David Liske, Sr.; nieces and nephews, Kerrie Hunter, David Liske II, Tracy Cupp, and Phillip Peachy, Jr.; a loving special friend and sister, Suzy Wolf and her family, Keria and Attera Dudding, and Arleane and Jessie Forrester; several aunts and uncles, grandchildren, nephews and cousins to many to mention but all loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the Craig Valley Gospel Fellowship, 1574 Upper Craigs Creek Road, Catawba, VA 24070.

The Wright family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.