Sweet charged with simple assault in Montgomery County

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet is facing a simple assault charge in Montgomery County.

The charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to court records.

A complaint was filed in Montgomery County General District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 12 by a Kiera Schneiderman.

Sweet is charged in connection to an alleged incident that occurred Sept. 21, 2024.

Sweet said he was served with a summons in the case on Friday.

“I am aware that I have been accused of simple assault and I assure you that I did not assault her,” Sweet told The Patriot on Tuesday afternoon. “I’m looking forward to defending my innocence in court.”

“In fact,” Sweet continued, “I’m not even certain at this juncture of what I am being accused of other than simple assault. Again, I look forward to defending my innocence in court at my first available opportunity.”

An arraignment on the charge is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 3 in Montgomery County General District Court in Christiansburg.