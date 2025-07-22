Taramonlis of Radford earns Masters in Leisure, Sports and Tourism Management

MURFREESBORO, TN — Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating the students who received their degrees at its spring 2025 commencement ceremonies, including Demis Taramonlis of Radford, VA, who earned a Master of Science in Leisure, Sport, & Tourism Mgmt.

MTSU’s commencement events were held in early May inside Murphy Center to confer degrees on its newest alumni.

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee. With a fall enrollment averaging more than 20,000 students for the past several years, MTSU remains committed to providing individualized service in an exciting and nurturing atmosphere where student success is the top priority. For more information, call 615-898-2300, visit https://mtsu.edu/ or https://mtsunews.com. Follow MTSU on X/Twitter @MTSUNews and like us on Facebook.