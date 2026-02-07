Tech falls at NC State 82-73 Saturday afternoon

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team dropped to 16-7 (5-6) Saturday afternoon following an 82-73 loss at NC State who is receiving votes. Four Hokies were in double figures in the game, led by forward Amani Hansberry who had 19.

The Wolfpack jumped out to a quick lead in the game and led 20-7 at the under 12 media timeout. Following the break, the Hokies put together a 9-0 spurt of their own with Neoklis Avdalas, Jaden Schutt and Hansberry each recording field goals.

The Hokies were able to cut the lead to three points (24-21) following a Jailen Bedford field goal with 6:18 to go in the opening period.

NC State stretched the lead with an 11-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Paul McNeil Jr. who led all scorers with 21. At the half, the Hokes trailed 36-24 after shoting just 8-30 from the field.

In the second stanza, the Hokies were the aggressors, applying pressure to the Pack and crashing the glass, which led to 17 second chance points. Schutt connected on a triple at the 11:20 mark to bring the margin back to three points, but it was as close as the Hokies would come,

Lawal had a monster day on the glass with 15 boards, his second 15-rebound game of the season and offensively scored 17 for his sixth double-double of the season. Avdalas added 14 points including connecting on his first two 3-point attempts and Schutt finished with 11.

GAME NOTES

• The starters for Virginia Tech were Neoklis Avdalas, Ben Hammond, Jailen Bedford, Tobi Lawal and Amani Hansberry for the third straight game.

•Avdalas recorded the Hokies’ sole block in the game.

UP NEXT

The Hokies will travel to Clemson on Wednesday, February 17 for a 7 p.m. tip at Littlejohn Coliseum. Coverage will be available on ACCN.