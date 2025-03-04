Telethon to benefit flood victims

The Two Virginias will unite for an unprecedented evening of entertainment and community support during the Two Virginias, One Mission Helping Hands, Healing Hearts telethon, broadcasting live from the WVVA-TV studios in Bluefield this Saturday, March 8th, from 6:00-9:00 PM ET. The fundraiser will also be simulcast on dozens of other television and radio stations throughout the region and will stream online.

The three-hour special event will feature an impressive lineup of entertainment and sports celebrities with ties to the region, including America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Steve Earle, American Idol champion Noah Thompson, country music hitmakers Vince Gill, T. Graham Brown, Duane Allen of the Oakridge Boys and the Issacs from the Grand Ole Opry, Charles Wesley Godwin, Moe Bandy, gospel bluegrass stars Chosen Road, Cody Wickline from The Voice, legendary blues singer Lady D, piano rock sensation Bob Malone (John Fogerty), Makenzie Phipps, classic Hollywood stars Donny Most (Happy Days), Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World), Kathy Garver (Family Affair), and Julie McCullough (Growing Pains, Sharknado), NASA shuttle astronaut Charlie Camarda, the Carpenter Ants, Mountain Stage Musical Director Ron Sowell and many more will join together for this vital fundraising effort.

The live telethon special event will be co-hosted by WVVA’s Joshua Bolden, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., West Virginia-born actor Kevin Sizemore (NCIS, Chicago Fire, Mine 9), and New York Times #1 bestselling author Homer Hickam.

Hickam, whose memoir “Rocket Boys” became the hit film “October Sky,” brings a deeply personal connection to the cause, having grown up in and written extensively about Coalwood, McDowell County WV- one of the area’s most severely impacted by recent flooding.

“Like Homer, I grew up in McDowell County, which was just devastated. Our communities have always shown remarkable resilience in times of crisis,” said WVVA General Manager Charity Holman. “This telethon represents the very best of our Two Virginias region – neighbors helping neighbors. We’re proud to bring together such an incredible array of talent to support our friends and families affected by these devastating floods.”

Contributions can be made by using the QR code attached to the event logo or at https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/campaign/gray-media-west-virginia-floods/c667334. All proceeds from the telethon will be collected and distributed by local Salvation Army chapters directly serving the flood-stricken areas. The Two Virginias, One Mission Healing Hearts, Helping Hands telethon will be simulcast and streamed across other television stations across the region including WSAZ Huntington/Charleston (streaming live on wsaz.com), WDBJ Roanoke (stream live on their Facebook page), live on Parkersburg/Marietta’s Me/MY TV and streaming live on wtap.com, live on Clarksburg’s Me TV, streaming live on WDTV Clarksburg/Fairmont and streamed live online at Watch Live through wvva.com as well as WVVA’s Facebook page. Additional support will be provided by WV Public Broadcasting, iHeart Media, Kirtner Communications, WVRC Media, Southern Communications, First Media Services, WGAG and others.

The program will be open-to-carry and commercial free for all television and radio stations. Broadcasters interested in carrying the telethon feed or who need technical information are encouraged to contact WVVA TV’s Danny Via at 304-324-0667 or email dvia@wvva.com.

For more information on the Two Virginias, One Mission – Helping Hands and Healing Hearts telethon, contact Allen Media Strategies Burke Allen at 703-589-8960 or email burke@allenmediastrategies.com.