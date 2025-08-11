Tennessee man dies in I-81 crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Friday (Aug. 8, 2025) at 6:00 a.m. on Interstate 81southbound at the Virginia-Tennessee Stateline. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Friday (Aug. 8, 2025) at 6:00 a.m. on Interstate 81southbound at the Virginia-Tennessee Stateline.

A 2012 Cadillac SRX was driving southbound on Interstate 81 in the center lane when it was unable to avoid a pedestrian that was in the lanes of travel.

The driver of the Cadillac did remain on scene and was not injured.

The pedestrian, Monty D. Bishop, 40, of Kingsport, Tenn., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation