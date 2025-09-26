The Antique Shed – Antiques from A-Z and More

The Antique Shed is located at 112 Trade Circle in Dublin, across from the Town of Dublin Administration Building. (Danielle Reid photos/Patriot Publishing)

By DANIELLE REID

Patriot Publishing

Janet and Matthew Frost, owners of The Antique Shed, greet every guest coming through the front double doors with a cheery, “Welcome to the Antique Shed.” The Antique Shed is located at 112 Trade Circle in Dublin, across from the Town of Dublin Administration Building.

The couple opened their 10,400 square foot building on August 1, 2025. Since their opening, 70 antique vendors from distant states, as well as the surrounding area, have set up their unique displays in their 10-foot by 10-foot booth spaces.

“At our ribbon cutting, we dedicated the store to my Mom, Maryann Long. She and I loved antique shopping together. I always wanted to open an antique store of my own, and now we have one,” smiled Janet.

Over the years, as they talked to other antique enthusiasts, the couple discovered many of them were looking for places to display and sell their antiques. Janet said she prayed about it and the answer came to her in prayer. Even though she had doubts about how she could accomplish it, she believed it was through prayer that she gained much strength in who God says she is. “My Momma was my second biggest encourager and always believed in me,” confided Janet.

“We wanted to set up an antique store where people could enjoy themselves and let their memories take them back in time,” stated Matthew. “We have vintage, primitive, furniture, home décor, and some pieces with historic significance.” Matt likes to collect and display vintage Coca-Cola products.

“We believe that at the Antique Shed, antique lovers can casually stroll through the displays and find a treasure trove of well-preserved antiques from A-Z,” agreed Janet. “It’s almost like therapy,” she added.

To help create the proper ambiance, during the week they play oldies music from the 1960s and 1970s; but on Sunday, visitors can enjoy Gospel music. On special holidays like Christmas, the traditional music is old-time Christmas favorites and Christmas carols.

The Frosts purposely designed the display spaces to be bright and easily handicap-accessible with wide uncluttered aisles. Items in each display space are clearly marked by the vendor for purchase.

Some antique shops have a musty odor which makes it difficult for individuals with breathing issues to enjoy shopping. But the Antique Shed has a policy requiring the vendors to ensure their items are cleaned and odor-free before displaying them.

On a stroll through the Antique Shed, one can find beautifully restored furniture, items from the Civil War Hospital in Richmond and a steel chest circa 1850, rescued from the ocean at St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands (booth 39).

Booth 22 contains many historic items such as framed Executive Orders and photos from President Franklin Roosevelt; an 1881 original photo of President Garfield and a commemorative plate of President Taft and Vice President Sherman. Also found in Booth 22 are newspaper clips from 1681 and 1719.

Booth 24 displays a stunning replica of Thomas Jefferson’s secretary desk, intricately carved on the back side with rows of books.

An exhibit of vintage and collectable dolls can be found in Booth 56, including Cabbage Patch twins, a GI Joe Navajo Talking action figure and beautiful coiffed porcelaine dolls.

Booth 49 displays pictures and paintings circa 1912 of the Carol County Court House; two of which have picture frames made personally by Judge Massie. Other fun items on display are a vintage Victrola record player, a Character Readings and Weight scale, antique tools, door knobs and locks, and an Ed Norton action figure. Norton was Ralph Kramden’s pal from the “Honeymooners” 1950s sit-com.

There is a special story about how Janet came up with the store’s motto, “Old Loved Rescued.”

“I have always had a heart for the elderly. Even as a child, my Mom said I would walk up and take the hand of an elderly person and talk to them. I have a heart for those less fortunate that others see as nothing; but I see that each person has good in them.

“I remember wanting to make something out of nothing … so Old Loved and Rescued reminded me a lot like how I feel for people and that it’s the same thing with antiques. A lot of people don’t see the beauty and uniqueness or appreciation in them, but just because they’re old and may not look so good and have flaws doesn’t mean the antiques aren’t worth anything. It is actually the opposite. They have a lot of value. No matter how it looks, they are loved and found and rescued by the ones who see their worth and the story behind them. They’re not just thrown out into the trash. That’s why I have a photo on the back wall that says, ‘He left the 99 to rescue the one.’ We are of so much worth that Jesus left the 99 to rescue that one who was lost. He loved me, rescued me, saved me even though I had flaws,” explained Janet.

Both Janet and Matt agree, “We’ve enjoyed so much getting to meet new people – all the people from different states coming in and getting acquainted. It has been an absolute blessing. We are so very grateful to God, our familes and friends and the community for their support. We appreciate our vendors and thankful that we have every one of them. We thank the Chamber of Commerce and The Patriot newspaper for taking an interest in our efforts. We look forward to many people coming in to take a stroll down memory lane and enjoy the uniqueness and the many things we have to offer – all in the heart of Dublin,” expressed Janet.

Janet and Matthew Frost invite everyone to visit the Antique Shed, open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Visit the Antique Shed on their Facebook page or contact them at: https://www.antique-shed.com/