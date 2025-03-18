The NRA Foundation Awards $4,000 to the Pulaski County 4-H Shooting Education Club

The NRA Foundation has awarded the Pulaski County 4-H Shooting Education Club a grant totaling $4,000 to fund a cargo trailer for practices and competitions. “We are very excited about this award,” said Chris Lichty, Pulaski County 4-H Extension Agent, “and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our 4-H youth and community.”

The goal of the Pulaski County 4-H Shooting Education Club is to be able to introduce Pulaski County 4-H’ers to the fun and discipline of competitive shooting. 4-H’ers will be taught and learn the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship, and ethical behavior. The ultimate test for any 4-H’er and 4-H Shooting Education Club is their performance at State and Local competitions both in records and character growth during and from matches.

