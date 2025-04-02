This Week in ACC Baseball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Another full weekend of Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball is upon us as the league begins its fourth weekend of conference play. Duke will make the short trip to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Thursday night, as it kicks off a three-game set against No. 19 North Carolina to open ACC action this weekend. The contest on Thursday, April 3, will be televised on ACC Network, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, contests will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Fourth-ranked Florida State will host Wake Forest, beginning on Friday night with the series opener airing on ACC Network. First pitch for Friday’s contest is slated for 8 p.m. ET. The Seminoles enter the weekend series atop the ACC standings, posting a 7-2 record in league play.

After winning back-to-back conference series against ranked opponents, Virginia Tech will travel to face Notre Dame for three games this weekend. The Hokies and Fighting Irish will open the series on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College will head to Louisville, Kentucky, to face No. 18 Louisville. The three-game set between the Eagles and Cardinals will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Friday on ACC Network Extra.

A pair of ranked ACC teams will travel to the West Coast for conference series this weekend as No. 25 Georgia Tech will face Stanford and No. 6 Clemson will meet California. Both series will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Friday night and will be streamed entirely on ACC Network Extra.

Around the Horn

Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall announced his plans to retire following the 2025 season ahead of the Jackets’ series vs. Clemson. Hall has logged 1,433 career victories, which ranks 10th in Division I history.

Virginia’s Brian O’Connor notched his 900th career victory on Sunday, March 30, as the Cavaliers completed a three-game sweep of Stanford.

Florida State sits atop the ACC standings with a 7-2 (.778) record in league play entering the week. The Seminoles are closely followed by Georgia Tech and Clemson, both of whom boast a .667 winning percentage in ACC action.

Virginia Tech enters the week with the longest winning streak (five games) and ACC winning streak (four games), which began on Sunday, March 23. The Hokies have won back-to-back series against ranked opponents, taking two-of-three against No. 18 Louisville and sweeping No. 16 Wake Forest.

As of March 31, 13 of the ACC’s 16 teams rank inside the top 50 of RPI, including five teams in the top 20. Clemson leads the way at No. 5, following by No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Notre Dame, No. 16 North Carolina and No. 19 Georgia Tech.

With seven wins on the mound this season, Georgia Tech’s Mason Patel and Florida State’s Joey Volini are tied for the nation lead in victories.

Clemson’s Lucas Mahlstedt leads the country with eight saves this season.

Duke’s Ben Miller leads the ACC with 13 home runs this season. Miller needs just three home runs to move into a tie for 10th on Duke’s single-season home run totals, while sitting 10 away from breaking the program record.

Cousins Alex Lodise (Florida State) and Kyle Lodise (Georgia Tech) have been dominant this season offensively. Alex leads the ACC in batting average (.466), hits (54) and total bases (101), while Kyle ranks second in home runs (12) and total bases (97).

Alex Lodise was named the Midseason National Player of the Year by D1Baseball and Perfect Game on Wednesday, April 2.

Upcoming ACC Baseball Schedule

Thursday, April 3

Duke at No. 21 North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Friday, April 4

Miami at Pitt, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia at NC State, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Duke at No. 19 North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Boston College at No. 18 Louisville, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Wake Forest at No. 4 Florida State, 8 p.m., ACC Network

No. 6 Clemson at California, 9 p.m., ACCNX

No. 25 Georgia Tech at Stanford, 9 p.m., ACCNX

Saturday, April 5

Boston College at No. 18 Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Duke at No. 19 North Carolina, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Miami at Pitt, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia at NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Wake Forest at No. 4 Florida State, 4 p.m., ACCNX

No. 25 Georgia Tech at Stanford, 5 p.m., ACCNX

No. 6 Clemson at California, 5 p.m., ACCNX

Sunday, April 6

Boston College at No. 18 Louisville, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Miami at Pitt, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Wake Forest at No. 4 Florida State, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia at NC State, 3 p.m., ACC Network

No. 25 Georgia Tech at Stanford, 4 p.m., ACCNX

No. 6 Clemson at California, 4 p.m., ACCNX